Tracy Morgan is returning to "Saturday Night Live" for the first time since his life-threatening car crash.

The SNL alum and Emmy-nominated "30 Rock" star is headed back to Studio 8H on Oct. 17 to host the third episode of the new season. This marks Morgan's second time hosting the iconic NBC comedy series.

In June, the actor dished on his recovery during an appearance on Today. "There are times where I have my good days and my bad days, where I forgot things, you know," he admitted. "There are times where I have the headaches and the nose bleeds."

Morgan is just one of three A-list stars who will be smashing into "Saturday Night Live"'s 41st season like a wrecking ball.

If you couldn't already guess from that overly used, and obvious lyric pun, Miley Cyrus will hit the iconic SNL stage for the season premiere on Oct. 3 as a third-time host.

Following Cyrus' sure-to-be tongue-filled show, Amy Schumer -- aka the hottest star of the summer -- will make her SNL hosting debut on the second episode of the season on Oct. 11.

Schumer even tweeted an adorable flashback photo expressing her excitement for the event.

"I'm hosting SNL October 10th!!!" The funny gal tweeted, "I've been working on ideas for a long time and consulting with my people."

The 41st season of Saturday Night Live premieres Saturday, Oct. 3 on NBC.