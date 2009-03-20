DOVER, Del. (AP) -- Attorneys for the Tribune Co. have asked a Delaware bankruptcy judge to declare that the company owns the television and movie rights to comic book character Dick Tracy.

Tribune Media Services, a Tribune subsidiary, has been battling for years with actor Warren Beatty over rights to the cartoon icon, which Tribune says represent tens of millions of dollars in potential income.

Beatty filed suit in California last year in response to Tribune's assertion that he reneged on a 1985 agreement follow up the 1990 movie "Dick Tracy" with a television special within a certain time period, and rights reverted back to Tribune.

In a filing related to its Chapter 11 bankruptcy Thursday, Tribune said Beatty hasn't proved that photography on the TV special has begun.