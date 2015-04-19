She's in love with the boy!

After nearly 10 years of marriage, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood looked just as in love as newlyweds Jason Aldean and Brittany Kerr at Sunday's 50th Academy Of Country Music Awards. "This is a true definition of a big night, for sure," Yearwood, 50, told ET's Nancy O'Dell as she stood by her guy.

Brooks, who already has six ACM Awards at home, was honored with one of the 50th Anniversary Milestone Awards -- but even before he accepted the honor, he thought he had "already won." "Look who I get to come with and look who I get to go home with," the 53-year-old country crooner said of his wife.

Echoing that sentiment, Yearwood -- who joked that she was her husband's "arm candy" for the night -- added, "We are really happy. We're here to have a good time, hold hands and it's fun to get dressed up."

Looking lovingly at Brooks, she gushed, "He's gorgeous!"

Country music's hottest couple was clearly ready to have some fun at the ACMs. "The greatest names in country music [are here] and us," Brooks quipped. "So, it'll be great."

