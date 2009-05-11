NEW YORK (AP) -- Donald Trump plans to make an announcement regarding Miss California USA Carrie Prejean (pray-ZHAHN').

Trump, who owns the Miss USA pageant, will make the announcement Tuesday at Trump Tower in New York City.

The 21-year-old Prejean failed to reveal before last month's Miss USA pageant that she had posed in her underwear as a teenager.

She also sparked controversy when she answered a judge's question by saying she believes marriage should be between only a man and a woman.

Officials of the Miss California USA pageant criticized some of Prejean's actions but say it's not up to them to decide whether she should be stripped of her crown.

They say only Trump can make that decision.