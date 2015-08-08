Tyga gave Kylie Jenner a $115,000 Mercedes for her 18th birthday.

While Jenner’s milestone isn’t actually til Monday, it seems the rapper opted to give the pricey gift early. Jenner showed up to her family birthday dinner at Nobu on Friday driving the cherry-colored G-class wagon. The ride is said to combine an “off-roading SUV with the luxury of Mercedes-Benz.”

Tyra reportedly picked up the gift just hours before Jenner got behind the wheel. Neither star, however, has mentioned it on social media, and it’s unclear if he was at the family bash. As Gossip Cop reported, Jenner’s parents Caitlyn and Kris reunited for the gathering, and sisters Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, and Kendall were all in attendance.

Jenner has received at least one other expensive gift so far. During the dinner she was given a Birkin bag, which she showed off on Instagram. The purse could be seen resting on the restaurant table surrounded by other gift bags.

“And it’s not even my birthday yet,” the teen captioned the photo. Indeed, festivities are expected to continue through the weekend, and then Jenner will have an official birthday party at a Montreal club on August 16.