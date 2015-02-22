After denying rumors that he's dating 17-year-old Kylie Jenner, Tyga shows a lot of love for the reality star on both Instagram and during a radio show interview.

On Saturday, the 25-year-old rapper posted a pic of Kylie, writing: "Your beauty never goes unnoticed. One of the best/dopest person in my life."

Tyga was asked to further explain his sweet message when he and Chris Brown sat down with Hot 97 later that day. "I speak what I feel in my heart," he tells Nessa of the Instagram post. "I love her and I love her as a person."

Commenting on his friendship with the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star, Tyga adds, "The more your friendship grows and it keeps growing, it's all about a friendship."

Brown goes on to call out Kanye West for commenting on Tyga and Kylie's relationship in a radio interview with The Breakfast Club on Friday. "I think he got in early, I think he was smart," Kanye said of the two. "They're closer in age than a lot of relationships that I know. I knew Tyga was smart, you know?"

"Kanye, hold us down playa. ...You black," Brown says with a laugh. "Shut the f--- up."

