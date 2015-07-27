As the families of Bobby Brown and Whitney Houston both grieve Bobbi Kristina Brown, 22, after her death on Sunday, longtime family friend Tyler Perry arrived in Atlanta to join them.

A source told ET exclusively that Perry is "intent on keeping the peace" between the two sides, whose arguments date back to Bobby Brown and Whitney Houston's volatile relationship.

He has told the families that he will help "take care of everything," the source told ET, including offering use of his private jet to transport Bobbi Kristina's body from Atlanta, where a funeral service is planned for Thursday, to New Jersey, where she will be buried alongside Whitney Houston.

Perry had previously visited Bobbi Kristina and the family at the hospice care center where she died, and the family had borrowed his plane to seek another medical opinion by doctors in Chicago.

In February, Oprah Winfrey, who was the first to interview Bobbi Kristina after Houston died, talked about Perry's bond with the family.

"Tyler has been really close to the family," Winfrey said. "Tyler was really supportive of Whitney when she had her troubles -- he intervened and tried to help her -- and I know that he's been instrumental in trying to help Bobbi Kristina, too."

Perry was at the home of Bobbi Kristina's aunt, Pat Houston, on Monday morning, where a family source exclusively told ET that they were planning Bobbi Kristina's funeral services.

Because Bobbi Kristina never had a prom nor a "Sweet 16" party, the family source told ET her funeral will be a celebration, calling it "the Sweet 16 she never had."