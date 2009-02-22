NEW YORK (AP) -- Director Tyler Perry is having no problem posting bail for the protagonist of his movie "Madea Goes to Jail," which leads the box office with a $41.1 million opening weekend.

Studio estimates Sunday showed it to be the highest grossing film ever for both Perry and the film's studio, Lionsgate.

Since Perry's 2005 "Diary of a Mad Black Woman," the actor-director-produ cer has frequently opened films strongly, despite little mainstream recognition.

The success of "Madea Goes to Jail" reinforces the notion that he draws the greatest reaction when he dons a frumpy dress as his trademark grandmother character, Madea.

Last weekend's top earner, Warner Bros.' "Friday the 13th," saw a steep drop in ticket sales. It took in $7.8 million in its second weekend of release, down from $43.6 million last weekend.