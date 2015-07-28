Tyler Perry broke his silence on the death of Bobbi Kristina Brown, taking to Twitter on Tuesday to express his grief.

"I'm a writer with no words.... Bobbi Kris," Perry, who has been a long-time friend of the family, wrote.

Perry had been friends with Bobbi Kristina's mother Whitney Houston before her death in 2012, and had offered his support and prayers for Bobbi Kristina and her family when she was hospitalized in January.

Perry had visited Bobbi Kristina's bedside at Peachtree Christian Hospice in Duluth, Georgia last month after she was first moved to hospice care, and reportedly offered to help the Houstons and the Browns in their time of need, and to "take care of everything."

