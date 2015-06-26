Tyra Banks is looking out for this generation of It Girl models.

In her "Throwback Thursday" post on Instagram, the 41-year-old supermodel didn't hold back on her thoughts about the new pressures of being a model these days, seemingly addressing the likes of Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Cara Delevingne.

"Models have so much pressure today," Tyra writes. "They have to look good on AND off the set. They have to arrive backstage at fashion shows looking and dressed as if they are already ON a runway. They have to be slimmer than slim. Skinnier than skinny. They have to compete with actresses, recording artists and reality stars for magazine covers and ad campaigns. They have to have tons of followers on social media to book top notch jobs. And they have to do selfies that make them look relatable, but not TOO relatable, because then people may comment that they don't understand, 'Why the heck is THAT girl a friggin' model??!!!!'"

PHOTOS: Kendall Jenner Takes Over the Runways

Tyra obviously has a point. Stars like 19-year-old Kendall and 20-year-old Gigi have millions of social media followers each, and are photographed much more in their daily lives for their street style as opposed to their runway looks.

But Tyra also laments that the new crop of models are skinnier than ever.

"When I was a young model, yeah, we had to think about our weight, but not like today," she points out. "I think I was size 6, not a size 0."

Along with her rant, the America's Next Top Model host also shared a fierce throwback of herself wearing baggy clothes and sneakers before walking a YSL runway in the '90s.

"And backstage at fashion shows, I looked like this photo you're looking at," she explains. "Yep, that's teenaged me right before a YSL show was about to start in sneakers, plaid flannel and bad jeans. Mr. Yves Saint Laurent could care how I looked when I arrived to his show. But when I hit his stage, he expected excellence. And I made sure I delivered that every time I was chosen to walk his amazing runway."

WATCH: Gigi Hadid Vehemently Denies Snorting Cocaine In Video at Victoria's Secret Event