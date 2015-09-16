Although she's a successful talk show host and a legendary supermodel, at 41 years old, there's one thing Tyra Banks is regretful about -- not being a mom.

"When I turned 40, the one thing I was not happy about is that I did not have kids," she tells People in a new interview. "I'm like, 'Damn, the clock is ticking!'"

The Tyra presents FABLife host, who's been dating photographer Erik Asla for two years now, reveals that has already undergone IVF treatments.

"I've had some not happy moments with that, very traumatic moments," she admits. "It's difficult as you get older. It's not something that can just happen."

The busy entrepreneur says that she's been wanting to have children for years now, but always found the timing difficult.

"Since I was 24, I used to say every year, 'I will have kids in three years,'" she shares. "I kept saying it over and over again. Because my business is very entrepreneurial. I'm not for hire, so I have to do everything. I kept trying to find that time for that to happen. … When you're like, 'OK, I'm just going to do it,' then it's not so easy as you get older."

Still, she is not giving up hope that she will have children soon.

"I don't just want one child. I want a litter!" she says. "And I want to be the kind of mom where my child can come to me for anything."

But Tyra's already showing her motherly instincts when it comes to mentoring today's big name supermodels, like Cara Delevingne and Karlie Kloss. ET caught up with Tyra last month, when she revealed that she sits down with some of the big names supermodels of today to help them strategize their careers.

"We meet a couple of times a year," she revealed. "We do strategy maps, and then they'll go off and they'll execute, then they'll come back and we check in again. It's nice to see that what they're doing is working."