Supermodel Tyson Beckford announced on Wednesday that he'll be Chippendales' next celebrity guest host, following in the footsteps of "Sharknado" star Ian Ziering and 98 Degrees member Jeff Timmons. Beckford will be showing off his famous physique from April 30th to May 24th at the Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

"I am really excited to join the Chippendales show in Las Vegas," Beckford tells People. "These guys provide a flirty and sexy yet playful experience for women, and being a part of that party each night just seems like fun."

The 44-year-old model/actor is no stranger to showing some skin, starring in the highly anticipated Chocolate City -- which tells the story of a college student who turns to stripping in order to pay the bills -- out March 19.

Just don't compare it to Magic Mike.

"I hate when people use that reference, because it's totally about a different kind of experience," Beckford told HIV Plus magazine of the upcoming film, which also stars Michael Jai White, Vivica Fox and Carmen Electra. "Black strip clubs and white strip clubs are totally different."