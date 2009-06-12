LONDON (AP) -- Queen Elizabeth II marked her official birthday Saturday with her family by her side — and hundreds of soldiers parading in front of her.

The queen turned 83 in April, but tradition holds that "Trooping the Colour" — the public party for the monarch's birthday — is held in June when the weather is better. The custom dates from 1748, and this year's parade was held in bright sunshine.

The parade featured more than 1,100 soldiers, including the famous Foot Guards, who wear bright red coats and bearskin hats.

Wearing a peacock blue coat and matching hat, the queen traveled in an open carriage down The Mall through central London. She was accompanied by her husband, Prince Philip, and Prince Charles and Princess Anne rode on horseback behind her. Princes William and Harry also attended the ceremony, accompanying their stepmother Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

After the parade, the family gathered on the balcony at Buckingham Palace for a Royal Air Force fly-by.