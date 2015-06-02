Move over Lily-Rose Depp! Looks like there's another celebrity daughter making a stunning high-fashion debut at one of the fashion world's most high-profile events.

Maya Thurman-Hawke, the daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, walked the red carpet at the 2015 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City on Monday night, looking pretty amazing in a floral Zac Posen dress. Keeping her hair down in a natural waves and showing off her freckles and bright-blue eyes, it's not hard to imagine modeling being effortless for the statuesque teenager.

She was even accompanied by Zac Posen himself, who gushed about Maya on his Instagram. "My gorgeous date tonight," the designer wrote.

Best of all, Maya clearly enjoyed herself on the red carpet, twirling around in her designer creation.

You're only 16 once!

