BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) -- Fifteen drawings Salvador Dali made for a doctor who treated him are going on exhibit for the first time in Buffalo.

The University at Buffalo's Anderson Gallery plans to display the works of the Spanish surrealist for two months this summer.

The university says in a release that the artist gave the late dermatologist Edmund Klein the personalized drawings as payment for treatment over nearly a decade, beginning in 1972.

The drawings were made on pages from sketchpads, art books and a paper Klein had written. Some depict angels and bear dedications to the doctor.

Klein and his family stored the drawings in a bank vault. His widow, Martha, revealed their existence last summer. She says she wants to sell them.

Klein died in 1999, a decade after Dali.