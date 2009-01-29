Entertainment Tonight."The View" co-host Elisabeth Hasselbeck made a special announcement on today's show!Hasselbeck, 31, revealed on "The View" that she is expecting baby No. 3 in August. "We are thoroughly happy with the surprise of it," Elisabeth said. "We are thankful for such great news and will begin planning our zone-defense strategy immediately," she joked.The co-host -- known for her conservative views -- and her husband Tim, 30, already have a 3-year-old daughter named Grace, and a 15-month-old son, Taylor Thomas.