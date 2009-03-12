Entertainment Tonight

ET has confirmed Howard K. Stern and Dr. Sandeep Kapoor have been released after surrendering to Los Angeles authorities for felony conspiracy charges.

The Whittier Police Department tells ET that Stern and Dr. Kapoor were both released Thursday night at 9:45 p.m. after posting a $20,000 bond.

Stern, Dr. Kapoor, and Dr. Khristine Eroshevich are charged with three felony counts of conspiracy to furnish Anna Nicole Smith with drugs before her death, and they also face additional charges for writing fraudulent prescriptions.

ET has learned that Dr. Eroshevich is expected to turn herself into authorities on Monday.