Since the 54-year-old Randy Travis was admitted to a hospital in Texas in critical condition on Sunday, July 7, his sister-in-law says he has not had heart surgery. Instead, he had a heart procedure. Travis' rep explained that the singer "underwent placement of an IMPELLA peripheral left ventricular assist device for stabilization prior to transferring hospital."

His publicist released a message from the singer himself: ""We are very thankful to the fans for their love and support during this time."

However, Travis still remains in critical condition and the singer's family is still praying for him."Our prayers are going out to him because my husband just had a heart attack last year, so it is in their family," Teresa Traywick said in a statement via USA Today on July 9. "Their mother passed away at an early age with her heart, so it is like these boys are following right in their footsteps. My prayers are with them. That's all I can say right now."

Travis is suffering from complications due to viral cardiomyopathy, or the weakening of the heart muscle caused by infection.

Keith Urban and other country stars have taken to Twitter to send the "Three Wooden Crosses" singer their well wishes. "Sending healing strength and love to you this morning, Randy Travis," Urban wrote on July 9.

Earlier this year, Travis pleaded guilty to drunk driving in Texas last summer. He received two years probation, a $2,000 fine and 180-day suspended jail sentence.

