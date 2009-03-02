Entertainment Tonight.

How is TV icon Ed McMahon doing since being hospitalized for pneumonia and diagnosed with cancer? McMahon's rep gives ET an update.

"I'm not a medical doctor, I'm a spin doctor," publicist Howard Bragman tells ET, going on to say,"so I'm not able to give a diagnosis here. But, what I can tell you is this: I've seen many people come up to Ed over the years and say, 'You were a Marine.' Ed would look them in the eye and say, 'I AM a Marine.' What that means for his current medical challenges is the same thing it's meant for every challenge he's ever faced in life. It means he's a fighter -- not a quitter. It means he's confronting it head-on with strength, courage and dignity. I would ask that those who care about Ed say a prayer, remain hopeful and send their good wishes, because Colonel McMahon is still fighting the good fight. Ed, his family, and friends are looking forward to celebrating his 86th birthday Friday."

