Grammy-winning artist Usher filed for divorce from his wife of nearly two years Friday, Tameka Foster.

Legal papers filed in Atlanta Superior Court don't cite an official reason for the split. A source tells Usmagazine.com the pair have been "separated for awhile.

Usher, 30, and Foster, 38, have two sons together: Usher Raymond V, 21 months, and Naviyd Ely, who was born last December. Foster also has three sons from a prior relationship.

"Usher just wants what's best for the kids," the source tells Us.

They are due in court Wednesday, July 15, court records show.

Last month, Usher's manager Benny Medina told Us reports of a widely-speculated divorce were "100 percent untrue."

The pair confirmed their August 2007 nuptials exclusively to Usmagazine.com

"It was beautiful and private," Usher gushed to Us. of their wedding in Atlanta, Georgia. "We didn't have a first dance - but we had a lovely, intimate dinner filled with candlelight and flowers."

They exchanged vows again on September 1.