Entertainment Tonight.

The wife of R&B star Usher is recovering from a heart attack she suffered just before undergoing a plastic surgery procedure, says the Associated Press.

Last Friday, Tameka Raymond went into cardiac arrest while being anesthetized for a "simple liposuction" at a hospital in Sao Paulo, Brazil, a rep for Raymond's plastic surgeon tells the AP. She was "revived in less than a minute by heart massage," placed in an induced coma, and taken to the intensive-care unit, the doctor's rep says.

Later that day, doctors transferred Raymond to another hospital to begin her recovery. She remains hospitalized there, a rep for the medical center tells the AP.

Usher withdrew from a pre-Grammy party performance last Saturday in order to be at his wife's side in Brazil. The couple was married in August 2007 and have two young children.