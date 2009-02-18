SAO PAULO, Brazil (AP) -- The wife of R&B singer Usher was released from a Sao Paulo hospital after spending 11 days recovering from a cardiac arrest she suffered shortly before undergoing plastic surgery, a hospital spokeswoman said Wednesday.

Tameka Raymond left the Sirio-Libanes Hospital Monday night, said the spokeswoman, who spoke on condition of anonymity, per hospital policy.

The spokeswoman declined to release any details of Raymond's treatment at the family's request. Representatives for Usher had no immediate comment.

Ellen Dastry, a spokeswoman for the doctor who was to perform the operation, said last week that Raymond suffered a cardiac arrest while being anesthetized ahead of a "simple liposuction" at Sao Paulo's Sao Rafael Hospital.

Raymond was revived in less than a minute with heart massage, and was placed in an induced coma before being taken to the intensive-care unit, said Dastry, spokeswoman for plastic surgeon Silvio Sterman.

She was then transferred to the posh and better-equipped Sirio-Libanes Hospital to recover.

Usher was supposed to perform at music mogul Clive Davis' pre-Grammy party, but backed out to come to Brazil to be with his wife.

The 30-year-old R&B star and his wife were married in August 2007. They have two sons, 2-year-old Usher Raymond V and 2-month-old Naveid Ely Raymond.