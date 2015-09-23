Usher is officially off the market!

The 36-year-old is showing off a flashy new wedding band after secretly tying the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Grace Miguel, a source confirms to ET. The ring was on full display on Miguel's Instagram page last week, sharing snaps from the couple's honeymoon in Cuba.

WATCH: Blinged-Out Celeb Engagement Rings by the Numbers

And on Tuesday, Usher stepped out with his new bling at Fetty Wap's album release party at 1 OAK in Los Angeles.

The couple has yet to speak publicly about their nuptials, but another source tells ET that the new Mr. and Mrs. opted to buck their original wedding plans and cut the guest list significantly for an intimate affair.

WATCH: Usher Goes Country! Covers Blake Shelton's 'Neon Light'

Representatives for Usher did not respond to ET's request for comment.

This is the second marriage for Usher, who was previously wed to stylist Tameka Foster from 2007-2009. The couple shares two young sons.

Last year, Usher called the marriage his "best" mistake. "Most people probably think I regret it because I ended up divorced, but it helped me learn that sometimes I think I know more than I actually do," he told O Magazine in the Sept. 2014 issue.

For her part, Foster had plenty of things to say about the failed marriage when ET sat down with the cast of Atlanta Exes in 2014.

MORE ON WONDERWALL:

Johnny Depp, Amber Heard and more celebs attend the Art of Elysium gala

Celebrity weddings to expect in 2015

Celebs who had holiday weddings