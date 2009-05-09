LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Laverne Cox isn't on the road with Sean Combs, but the outspoken transgender person has picked up an outstanding reality show trophy at the 20th annual GLAAD Media Awards.

Cox was a contestant on VH1's "I Want to Work for Diddy," which tied with the Logo transgender dating series "Transamerican Love Story" for the award.

Other winners at the Saturday ceremony included Logo's "East Side Story" for outstanding television movie and PBS' "In the Life" for outstanding TV journalism. "General Hospital: Night Shift" actor Chad Allen received the Davidson/Valentini Award, which is named after Craig Davidson, GLAAD's first executive director, and his partner Michael Valentini.

"Milk" screenwriter Dustin Lance Black and "Pursuit of Equality" filmmakers Geoff Callan and Mike Shaw were also recognized. Previously announced GLAAD winners included "Milk" for outstanding film, "Desperate Housewives" for outstanding comedy series, "As the World Turns" for outstanding daily drama and comedian Kathy Griffin for the Vanguard Award.

GLAAD honors individuals and projects in media for fair, accurate and inclusive representations of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community and the issues that affect their lives. The awards were split into three ceremonies, held in New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco in March, April and May, respectively.

