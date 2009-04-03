Father knows best?

On Thursday's Tonight Show With Jay Leno, Ben Affleck explained how he accidentally taught his 3-year-old daughter Violet how to cuss in German.

They were eating at a Mexican restaurant when she accidentally spilled water. Affleck says he almost blurted out the "s-word" but caught himself and ended up yelping, "sheisse," the German version of the word.

See today's top celeb news photos

Watch above as he imitates his daughter repeating the word louder and louder as the restaurant looks on.