Valerie Fairman of “16 and Pregnant” has been arrested for prostitution. She was taken into custody after police saw her walking the streets of New Castle, Delaware, allegedly looking to turn tricks.

Now 21 years old, the onetime reality TV star was busted with seven other women as part of a police sting. Cops organized the operation after receiving a number of complaints about prostitution activity in the area. According to TMZ, Fairman agreed to perform a sex act in exchange for money and was quickly arrested. She’s reportedly still in custody.

In recent years, Fairman has reportedly been arrested for a series of crimes, including incidents involving violence and theft. Fairman starred on Season 2 of “16 and Pregnant,” on which she fought repeatedly with baby daddy Matt over their daughter Nevaeh. At one point, she infamously yelled, “It’s your baby, Matt! Just, like, get it through your head — we had sex a lot, and it was unprotected, you know it’s your baby!” Now it looks like sex for money is going to land Fairman in a lot of trouble. Gossip Cop will have updates.