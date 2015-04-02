Vanilla Ice will avoid jail time after being arrested back in February for allegedly burglarizing a house and stealing a pool heater, furniture and other items. According to TMZ, the rapper-turned-TV-personality’s lawyers have managed to get prosecutors to dismiss the felony burglary and grand theft charges in a plea deal.

Under the terms of the reported deal, the star (whose real name is Robert Van Winkle), must pay $1,300 in restitution and complete 100 hours of community service with Habitat for Humanity. If he fulfills those obligations and avoids more trouble with the law, he’ll be given a clean slate.

As Gossip Cop reported at the time of the incident, the property was stolen during production on “The Vanilla Ice Project,” the real estate and renovation show the rapper was filming at a home near the burglarized residence. He originally told police that the items in question had been outside, on the curb, but law enforcement officials learned the property had actually been inside the (unoccupied) house.

After posting bail in February, Vanilla Ice told reporters the whole thing was a “misunderstanding” and said it had been “blown out of proportion.” He promised it would be “cleared up.” While it turned out the performer HAD, in fact, broken the law, it now looks like he won’t wind up behind bars.