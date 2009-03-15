Entertainment Tonight.

Vice President Joe Biden's 91-year-old mother Catherine Eugenia "Jean" Biden was hospitalized on Sunday after falling at her home in Delaware.

Biden's spokeswoman Elizabeth Alexander released the following statement to the Associated Press.

"Jean Biden was admitted Sunday to the University of Pennsylvania Hospital in Philadelphia," Alexander tells the AP. "[She] is currently receiving treatment and is in good spirits."

A spokeswoman for the hospital in Delaware confirmed that Jean Biden was admitted on Sunday but would not release any additional information on her condition.