Aww, we've all been there, Victoria Beckham!

The fashion mogul stepped out of a party at her London boutique on Tuesday night with husband David Beckham, looking pretty tired after what appears to have been a successful night of celebrating, save for one curious wet spot on her pants, seen in photos here.

Oof. That's unfortunate. But what could be behind that tragically placed wet spot?

Well, conventional wisdom suggests that it's almost certainly just a spilled drink, as Victoria posted several fun photos from throughout the night, a couple of them with a tasty-looking beverage in hand.

The drink evidence might seem circumstantial, but we're prepared to implicate the party itself for creating an atmosphere conducive to spilling. These problems would only be exacerbated by the presence of alcohol.

It's very possible that the balloon room played a part in Victoria's spill, as the former Spice Girl appeared to take a different kind of spill in an Instagram photo, which she captioned, "So much fun last night!"

As it stands, the ruling is inconclusive, but one things for certain: It seems to have been quite the party.

Congrats, Victoria! You slayed.

