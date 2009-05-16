GARDEN CITY, N.Y. (AP) -- The daughter of the late mob boss John Gotti has found herself in the middle of her own legal skirmish, and she says she's not backing down from a fight.

Victoria Gotti was in a Brooklyn courtroom this week, attempting to keep her $3 million Long Island mansion from foreclosure. She says she's fighting an appeals court ruling allowing a bank to take the home featured in her reality TV show "Growing Up Gotti."

Gotti says a $700,000 loan taken out by her ex-husband used the home as collateral without her knowledge.

She says there's a proposed deal between her "ex" and federal prosecutors for him to sell off properties he owns to satisfy an forfeiture case resulting from his 2001 racketeering conviction.