She's officially Mrs. Clayton!

Lindsay Ellingson wed fiance Sean Clayton in South Carolina on Saturday, July 12, a source confirms to Us Weekly. The couple exchanged vows in front of less than 100 guests at The Inn at Palmetto Bluff during their intimate ceremony.

The Victoria's Secret model, 29, and the medical sales rep got engaged on Thanksgiving Day at Clayton's parent's home in Ohio last December. At the time, Ellingson exclusively opened up about the proposal to Us.

"Sean's proposal was really special, he took me on a walk through the woods on a beautiful snowy day in Ohio, he stopped to show me where his parents had carved their initials back in high school," she gushed. "I looked up and before I knew it he was on his knee with a gorgeous ring."

"Sean custom made it, it's rose gold with an oval diamond," she added. "It's absolutely perfect." Her fellow Angels gushed about the new jewelry at the 2013 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York City the following month.

The San Diego native was just as forthcoming about her wedding plans, too. "It's going to be small and intimate, nothing cheesy or traditional, we want it to be the best time our guests have ever had!" she told Us. "I feel so lucky to have found a guy like Sean, he has the biggest heart, he's so much fun and not to mention handsome! I know he will be an amazing husband."