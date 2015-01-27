Victoria’s Secret has debuted its supermodel-filled Super Bowl commercial. The globe-spanning ad features Karlie Kloss, Behati Prinsloo, Lily Aldridge, Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio and Candice Swanepoel.

Set to Brenda Lee’s “I’m In The Mood For Love,” the 30-second spot shows the Victoria’s Secret Angels in a variety of settings. As the clip declares, “In every corner of the world, from Stockholm to Singapore, everyone knows there is magic… in this bag.” At which point we see a Victoria’s Secret bag. The ad continues, “Let the real games begin.” (That means sex!)

The commercial is shorter and less Super Bowl-y than a previous clip, released last week, showing many of the same supermodels playing a game of football. But as the company’s chief marketing officer explains, “We’re not crazy enough to do a commercial where all of our girls are dressed like football players. We do what we do — it’s two weeks to Valentine’s Day.” Indeed.

The Super Bowl, in case you didn’t know, is this coming Sunday, February 1. The New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks will clash for the NFL title in the harsh desert of Arizona, with Idina Menzel singing the national anthem and Katy Perry leading the halftime show. Oh, and there will be plenty of high-profile commercials.