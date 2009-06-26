DETROIT (AP) -- A candlelight vigil to remember Michael Jackson's life and legacy is planned this weekend at the original home of Motown Records in Detroit.

The Motown Historical Museum says the vigil at the Hitsville USA building will begin at 8 p.m. EDT Sunday. The historic Detroit building was the launching pad for the late pop superstar's career.

People have been visiting Hitsville to pay their respects to Jackson, who died Thursday in Los Angeles. He was 50.

Hitsville includes Studio A, the studio where Jackson recorded as a member of The Jackson 5. Motown Records founder Berry Gordy signed The Jackson 5 four decades ago.