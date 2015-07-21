Vin Diesel is just full of surprises!

The action icon and star of the "Fast and Furious" franchise celebrated his 48th birthday with the most epic cake imaginable, designed to look like the arcane "Dungeons & Dragons" rule books!

Vin posted a picture of the cake to Facebook, writing: "My birthday cake... Thanks for the love..."

Does this mean Vin is a fan of role playing and fantasy? Actually, yes! The star is an admitted lover of the iconic role playing game and even had a fake tattoo representing his "D&D" character added to his abs for his shirtless scenes in "XXX."

Honestly, we would give anything to play a game of "D&D" with Vin. Can you imagine how great that would be? He could voice all the monsters, and they'd all sound like Groot!

Also, happy birthday Vin! We didn't get you anything, but if you ever have a "D&D" party in the future just give us a call and we'll bring the chips and beer (or mead, whatever you want to call it).

