Vince Vaughn says he strongly supports allowing guns in schools. “You think the politicians that run my country and your country don’t have guns in the schools their kids go to? They do,” he tells the British edition of GQ.

Defending the Second Amendment, Vaughn comes out strongly for firearms to be allowed in all public places. “I support people having a gun in public full stop, not just in your home,” he says. “We don’t have the right to bear arms because of burglars; we have the right to bear arms to resist the supreme power of a corrupt and abusive government.”

The actor feels any attempt to try to pass legislation that limits one’s right to own firearms would do nothing to stop gun violence. “Banning guns is like banning forks in an attempt to stop making people fat,” says Vaughn. “Taking away guns, taking away drugs, the booze, it won’t rid the world of criminality,” he adds.

Vaughn blames the rash of school massacres squarely on the fact that there are policies against allowing guns on campuses. “In all of our schools it is illegal to have guns on campus, so again and again these guys go and shoot up these f*cking schools because they know there are no guns there,” he says. “They are monsters killing six-year-olds.”

In addition to his comments about guns, Vaughn calls Edward Snowden a “hero,” saying, “I like what he did.”