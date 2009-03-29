LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Virginia Madsen is not afraid of the dark. In fact, she craves it.

The Oscar nominee and go-to actress for independent films says she was "actively looking" for a horror movie when she came upon "The Haunting in Connecticut."

The scare flick came in second this weekend with $23 million at the box office. "Haunting" is supposedly based on the true story of a family that moves into a former mortuary.

The one thing you can't deny, she says, is that "something enormous and frightening happened to this family."

Madsen herself says she's a true believer.

She explains: "As far as ghosts and the paranormal, something is happening to millions of people around the world, and you can't just write it all off as imagination."