LOS ANGELES (AP) -- LOS ANGELES - Wal-Mart says it is pulling an entire line of Miley Cyrus-brand jewelry from its shelves after tests performed for The Associated Press found they contained high levels of the toxic metal cadmium.

RELATED: See more pics of Miley Cyrus

In a statement released three hours after AP's initial report of its findings Monday, Wal-Mart said it would "remove all of the jewelry from sale" while it investigates.

RELATED: Style Profile: Miley Cyrus

The items are not known to be dangerous if they are simply worn. Concerns come when youngsters bite or suck on the jewelry, as many children are apt to do.

RELATED: See which celebs have fashion lines

Long-term exposure to cadmium can lead to bone softening and kidney failure. It is also a known carcinogen, and research suggests that it can, like lead, hinder brain development in the very young.