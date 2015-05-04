Seth Gilliam, who plays Father Gabriel Stokes on “The Walking Dead,” was arrested in Peachtree City, Georgia on Sunday and charged with driving under the influence, possession of marijuana and speeding. According to the police report, Gilliam was driving an astounding 107 mph in a 55 zone at a little after 2 p.m. in the afternoon.

When asked if he had been drinking, Gilliam admitted to having had three beers and a shot of hard liquor. He later blew a .107 blood alcohol level. After searching his car, police also found a joint that was hidden in the arm rest, the police report states.

Gilliam reportedly told his arresting officer that he was speeding because the Chevrolet Cruze was a rental car, and he’s used to driving a jeep. Apparently, that’s not a justifiable excuse, because Gilliam was taken taken into custody and thrown in Fayette County Jail. He was later released after posting a $9,818 bond.

The arrest comes only a few days after his co-star Chad L. Coleman, who plays Tyreese on “The Walking Dead,” had a meltdown on a New York City subway. As Gossip Cop reported, Coleman went into a screaming rampage after overhearing a guy and girl try to pinpoint where they knew him from.

Ironically, Gilliam plays an officer in his upcoming movie Police State.