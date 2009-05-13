LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Wanda Sykes and wife Alex are the parents of twins.

Sykes' publicist, Danica Smith, says the babies, daughter Olivia Lou and son Lucas Claude, were born April 27.

Smith says Alex gave birth to the twins and "all are happy and healthy and at home." The twins are the first children for the couple, who married last October.

Sykes served as the tart-tongued entertainer at Saturday's annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner. The Emmy-winning 45-year-old comedian-actress co-stars with Julia Louis-Dreyfus on CBS' "The New Adventures of Old Christine." She will host an as-yet-untitled Saturday late-night show on Fox next fall.