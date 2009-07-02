A new video shows Jessica Simpson displaying her infamous over-the-top facial expressions while belting out the National Anthem at the AT&T National golf tournament in Bethesda, Md. Wednesday.

Simpson -- whose beau Tony Romo participated in the golf event with Tiger Woods -- also showed off her curvy figure in a skintight, sleeveless red and blue striped dress.

Upon arriving in Washington D.C. Tuesday, she was bombarded with questions by photographers, who jokingly asked if she's waiting for Romo to win a Super Bowl before agreeing to marry him.

Simpson (who turns 29 July 10) replied, "He'll win. Tony is playing with Tiger tomorrow. That's all I'm thinking about."

Romo recently denied marriage plans.

There are "none that I can think of," he told Entertainment Tonight. "I'm sure you guys can tell me something new here soon enough, though."