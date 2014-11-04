Wayne Brady didn't expect all this when he told his story to ET.

In a sit-down talk with ET's Nischelle Turner, the "Let's Make a Deal" host and "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" star revealed how his severe battle with depression led to a "complete breakdown."

"People are like, 'Wayne Brady's always happy!'" he says. "No I'm not. Because I'm human."

"Having a bad day is one thing, having a bad week is another, having a bad life …You don't want to move, you can't move in the darkness," he describes. "You're like, 'I am just going to sit right here and I want to wallow in this. As much as it hurts, I am going to sit right here because this is what I deserve. This is what I deserve, so I am going to sit here because I am that horrible of a person.'"

His courage to tell his story didn't go unnoticed -- "Wayne Brady" was trending on Facebook -- and the 42-year-old comedian tweeted his appreciation for all the love and support he's been receiving. "I'm blown away by the positive response about the @etnow story!" Brady wrote. "Much love to all of you who reached out. We're not alone, people!"

"I talked about it [because] I know not everyone is lucky enough to have a support system to talk and you may have a wall up that stands between you and help," he tweeted, explaining why he chose to open up about his depression. "It may be pride, cultural stigma, shame or just plain old, 'I've got this!' I've had all the above! If me talking about my personal journey helps someone, it's all worth it. I'm very blessed to have a great job and family. I can now appreciate all of it."

He added: "Much more. I love being able to bring those laughs to other ppl daily and laughing for real, myself. Take care!"

During his ET interview, Brady recalls hitting his breaking point on his 42nd birthday. "I was there by myself, in my bedroom and I had a complete breakdown," he remembers. "Just go ahead and imagine for yourself a brother in his underwear, in his room, you got snot … and that birthday was the beginning of, 'OK, I've got to make a change.'"

Brady says he's now on the road to recovery, and has some advice for others battling with depression. "It took me a while to get my stuff together to go, 'You know what? If you're not happy, you have to do something about it,'" he says. "Just to admit that you are feeling this way is a huge step. To claim that, to say, 'Why do I feel dark? Why do I feel unhappy? Let me do something about this.'"