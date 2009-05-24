Web service Twitter plans TV series
NEW YORK (AP) -- Twitter, the Web site that asks what everybody's doing, says it wants to be doing a TV series. The social-networking service said Monday it has teamed with Reveille productions and Brillstein Entertainment Partners to develop an unscripted series based on the site, which invites 140-character postings from members around the world. The show would harness Twitter to put players on the trail of celebrities in an interactive, competitive format. And it wouldn't be too difficult to secure celebrity Twitter fans, either. In April, Ashton Kutcher beat CNN in the race to reach a million Twitter followers. Other celebrities, ranging from Oprah Winfrey to the rapper M.I.A. have used the site to update fans about their day-to-day lives. Recently, Elizabeth Taylor sent tweets from her hospital bed, urging Kathy Irleand to bring her dog to visit her. Related: Taylor usesTwitter from hospital | The week's CelebriTweets The producers call their proposed series the first to bring the immediacy of Twitter to the TV screen. "Twitter is transforming the way people communicate, especially celebrities and their fans," said Reveille managing director Howard T. Owens, who expects the new project to "unlock Twitter's potential on TV." No further details were made available on the show's format or when it might hit the air. Reveille's scripted entertainment includes "The Office" (NBC), "Ugly Betty" (ABC) and "The Tudors" (Showtime), plus reality programming that includes "The Biggest Loser" and "American Gladiators" (both NBC). Brillstein Entertainment's credits include "Real Time with Bill Maher" (HBO), "The Sopranos" (HBO), "According to Jim" (ABC) and "NewsRadio" (NBC). The San Francisco-based Twitter, which was founded in 2007, is one of the Internet's fastest-growing sites. A recent Nielsen report found that unique visitors to Twitter skyrocketed from 475,000 during February 2008 to 7 million a year later.
