Wendy Williams is sort of backtracking on her controversial Bruce Jenner comments. As Gossip Cop reported, the daytime talk show host came under fire on Friday after she called Jenner a “fame whore” ahead of his “20/20″ interview with Diane Sawyer during which he came out as transgender. On Monday, Williams said during her show that she was “happy” for Jenner, but still believes he’s “fame-hungry.”

“I must say, I cried the whole time [watching the interview]. I’m happy for Bruce. I’m happy for anybody who can live in their own truth,” said Williams, adding, “He is brave because his life will never be the same… He’ll be hunted like a wild dog for the rest of his life.”

Despite the modicum of compassion, Williams went on to say she thought Jenner was being “deceptive,” because she still thinks “he really is a fame-hungry person like the rest of the [Kardashian] family.” Williams further expressed surprise that Jenner would publicly share his journey because she felt he was “the one who didn’t want to be bothered.”

As Gossip Cop previously noted, Williams said on Friday’s show that she felt “duped” by Jenner. “If this wasn’t an obligation due to my career, I wouldn’t watch,” said Williams, referring to Jenner’s interview with Sawyer. She added, “I feel duped by Bruce… I don’t feel duped because he’s turning into a woman. I feel duped because he’s the same fame whore as the rest of the family.”