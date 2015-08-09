Wendy Williams took a nasty fall on stage Saturday during her “The Sit Down Tour… Too Real For Standup” comedy show at The Hobby Center in Houston. Watch the video here.

The talk-show host was walking towards the edge of the stage during her show when she apparently misjudged the steps and fell to the ground below. A security guard immediately rushed forward to help Williams up, and just like a pro the outspoken host put her hands on her hips and posed for photos in front of the audience.

Williams later explained to the audience, “Every stage is different. I didn’t see that s---.” She jokingly added that part of the problem is that “I am 12-feet-tall.” Williams hasn’t mentioned the fall on her social media accounts, but thankfully she wasn’t seriously hurt. Williams’ next show for the (now ironically titled) “The Sit Down Tour… Too Real For Standup” is still slated for Aug. 20 at the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium in South Carolina. She has several more comedy shows scheduled through Aug. 29.