DETROIT (AP) -- A publicist for The White Stripes says drummer Meg White is engaged to musician Jackson Smith, the son of punk singer Patti Smith and late MC5 guitarist Fred "Sonic" Smith.

Publicist Chloe Walsh says the couple will wed this year, but couldn't confirm other details.

The White Stripes got their start in Detroit, and are fronted by Jack White. Though Meg and Jack White have claimed to be siblings, court records have suggested they were married for four years before divorcing in 2000.

The Detroit Free Press reported White and Smith's wedding plans Saturday on the newspaper's Web site.

