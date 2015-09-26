'Who's The Boss' star Danny Pintauro reveals to Oprah he's HIV positive
Danny Pintauro revealed he's HIV-positive on an all-new episode of "Oprah: Where Are They Now?" on Saturday.
"I wanted to tell you this a long time ago, but I wasn't ready. I'm ready now," he revealed, holding back tears. "I'm HIV positive. I have been for 12 years, and it's just a big deal. You know?It's not something that people are talking about, really."
Pintauro -- who starred in the '80s sitcom "Who's The Boss?" -- came out publicly as gay in 1997 after the National Enquirer threatened to out him.
"When I first came out, which was before everybody -- I mean, Ellen and I came out the same year. Rosie came out four years after I did -- I missed the opportunity to be a beacon of light for gay kids who were going through what I was going through," he tells Winfrey.
Not only did Pintauro open up about the heart wrenching struggles that come with being diagnosed HIV positive, the 39-year-old former child actor also discussed the epidemic of crystal meth use within the gay community.
In 2014, Pintauro married his husband Wil Tabares in a small beachfront ceremony in Dana Point, CA. The two reportedly got engaged in 2013 in Palm Springs after a year
of dating.
Pintauro will appear on "ET" on Monday.
