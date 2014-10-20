Nicki Minaj might be one of the biggest acts in the rap game right now, but there was a time when she was a terrible waitress.

Chatting with GQ magazine, the Queens, New York native confessed that she wasn't too good at holding down a normal job. Prior to her music career taking off, the "Pink Friday" rapper worked as a customer service rep, but admits that the job wasn't the best fit for her. "I like dealing with people, but I don't

really like a lot of bulls---, so maybe customer service wasn't the best job for me," Minaj, 31, tells the men's magazine.

The hip-hop star was also fired from her waitressing job at a Red Lobster after "she followed a couple who had taken her pen into the parking lot and then flipped them the bird."

When asked if the pen meant something to her, Minaj says, "No, it was the principle."

Minaj has certainly found her niche now. Commenting on her wildly popular, super risque video "Anaconda," she claims she had no idea that the bootylicious video would cause such a fuss. "I don't know what there is to really talk about," she quips. "I'm being serious. I just see the video as being a normal video."

According to Minaj, the meaning behind the video is more wholesome that one might presume. "She (Nicki's character in the video) is just talking about two guys that she dated in the past and what they're good at and what they bought her and what they said to her," Minaj explains. "It's just cheeky, like a funny story."

What do you think? Is "Anaconda" as racy as everyone is saying?

