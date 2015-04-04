Not everyone is a Kim Kardashian fan!

Look no further than this little girl who has a lot to say about her father's crush on the "Keeping up with the Kardashians" star.

In a new viral video, the girl expresses that she doesn't agree with her father and says if she was a man, Kim would not be her celebrity crush.

And she explains why, "The only reason that she's famous is because of her plastic surgery, and excuse me, every single photo shoot you go to, you don't got clothes on! Why you famous for that?"

But she's not done there. She continues, "When you have a life on this world and Earth, I don't think you should be showing your parts to people, because that is just personal, okay?"

Then she gets political!

"If Barack Obama knows who you are, which I'm pretty sure he does, he should make you illegal," she says. "It is not legal to show yourself off to people."

It's true that President Obama knows who Kim is. He met Kim with her husband Kanye West last October. The president even signed an autograph for their 1-year-old North West.

And just when you think this little girl has said her peace and is done talking about Kim, she tells her dad not to call the reality star a "babe" either.

The girl is an adorable riot!