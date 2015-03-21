It was a "blonde hair, don't care" moment for Idina Menzel.

On March 20, the voice of Elsa in Frozen posted a pic of her new blonde locks, and fans quickly commented, "Now you are Elsa."

In the Instagram caption, Idina, 43, wrote that she "needed a change," but her change in 'do was not actually related to the Disney film.

Her stylist JT Franchuk told Page Six, "We knew there would be [comparsions to 'Frozen'] …though it's not the reason. Idina has been interested in trying a shade of blonde for a while," he explained. "We started… a few highlights around her face earlier this week…She was loving it, so we took it further."

A week before Idina debuted her new look, Disney officially announced a Frozen sequel. When Idina confirmed to the Telegraph that a sequel and stage show were in the works, she spoke about staying on board for the sequel. "Not the stage show - I don't know what will happen with that - but the movie hopefully. We'll see, she said. "I'm just going along for the ride."