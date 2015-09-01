Lauren Conrad is completely comfortable in her own skin.

The 29-year-old former Hills star covers Cosmopolitan's October 2015 issue -- practically glowing in a low-cut purple romper -- and talks about some people labeling her "basic." Last July, Allure magazine memorably called her out as a "basic b**ch," or as Urban Dictionary likes to call it, "one who has no personality; dull and irrelevant" and "just an extra regular female."

It may sound pretty harsh, but actually, this doesn't bother LC in the slightest.

"I probably am pretty basic," she tells the magazine. "But I'm also a pretty happy person, so that's OK with me."

And clearly, she's getting the last laugh on her haters. Lauren has been happily married to her husband, William Tell, since last September, and is an undeniably successful fashion entrepreneur. As for how she developed her thick skin, she credits her reality TV career for that.

"When I did television, scandal was always around me," she says. "And I think one of the best things [about that] for me is that your life becomes more big picture. You have to develop a thick skin really quickly. It toughened me up, which is good."

She also makes it a point to stay away from all the negative drama, specifically, her former bestie Heidi Montag, and her declaration on WE's Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars that she forgives Lauren for "trying to ruin [her] life."

"I'm not really involved in that anymore," she says about her former friend's reality show antics. "I don't think it has anything to do with me. You just have to focus on the good people in your life. Focusing on what you lose is only going to make you sad."

Someone else she obviously doesn't think too hard about? Her former love interest on The Hills, Brody Jenner.

"My husband told me [about it]. I didn't know!" she says about Brody getting his own sex and dating advice show on E! "He has a lot of experience … so sure, depending on what kind of advice you want."

… Do we sense a little bit of underhanded shade here?

In July, Brody shocked MTV fans when he revealed he never actually hooked up with Lauren. "A lot of that show was scripted," Brody told Yahoo! Style. "We didn't have an actual script. I would say [it's] improv. They gave us a situation, and Lauren's a dear friend of mine, and it was pretty funny trying to live that reality of you know, you read the magazines and they're like, 'Brody and Lauren!' and we were just friends. Literally, we would film a scene of us kissing and being in this lovey-dovey scene, and then right after it'd be like, 'Cut!' and we'd be like, 'OK, good to see you,' and go our separate ways."